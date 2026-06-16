JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Authorities around Jefferson County are investigating several unrelated incidents, including a DUI crash, a theft case, and a scattering of rubbish incident, according to recent reports.

DUI Charges Filed After Pine Creek Township Crash

According to a report released on Monday, June 15, by Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, charges have been filed against a 39-year-old Brookville woman following a crash investigation in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.

Troopers responded to a crash along Sulgar Road on March 24. During the investigation, police determined Moore was allegedly operating a 2015 Chrysler Town & Country while under the influence of a controlled substance.

Charges were filed before Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak.

Chest Township Theft Investigation

In a separate incident, Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney are investigating a theft reported on June 12 along Rabbit Hill Road in Chest Township, Clearfield County.

According to police, unknown individuals broke into a residence and stole several items before also taking items from a nearby junk pile located about a half mile north of the home. Stolen items included steel and other miscellaneous property. The victims were identified as a 75-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman, both of La Jose.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Scattering Rubbish Charges in Brookville

Meanwhile, Brookville Borough Police cited a 31-year-old St. Petersburg, Florida, man for scattering rubbish following an incident at a truck stop on Allegheny Boulevard.

Police say the incident occurred around 6:00 a.m. on June 6.

According to the department, the suspect removed the rear bumper from his vehicle and intentionally left the debris in the parking lot. Officers said the vehicle’s registration or license plate remained attached to the bumper, allowing police to identify the owner.

A citation was subsequently filed through Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak’s office.

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