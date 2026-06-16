STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State Extension will offer “Home Food Preservation: Pressure Canning” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 29, 2026, at the Erickson Food Science Building, 555 Curtin Rd., Rm. 226, University Park, Pennsylvania 16802. Pressure canning is the only safe way to can low-acid foods, such as vegetables and meats. In this in-person workshop, you will learn the science behind pressure canning recommendations, as well as the basics of using a pressure canner based on current USDA canning guidelines.

This course costs $15.00 and registration is required. The deadline to register online is June 23, 2026.

For more information and to register, visit: https://extension.psu.edu/home-food-preservation-pressure-canning or call 1-877-345-0691.