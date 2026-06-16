Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local graduates. Today’s featured graduating senior is Drew Crompton.

Name: Drew Crompton

Name of school: Keystone School District

Hometown: Knox, PA

Parents: Heather & Chad Crompton

Tell us about yourself: I enjoy racing dirt bikes and spending time with my nephew. I am also the middle of three brothers.

Graduate Spotlights on Explore are brought to you by Laurel Eye Clinic. Find them online at LaurelEye.com.

Laurel Eye Clinic — A Better Vision For You!

School activities and sports: Ski Club, Cross Country, Wrestling, Track, Class President, construction technology at vo-tech. President of the shop at Tech

Awards: Keystone athletic achievement

Favorite teacher: Mr. Vaughn

Favorite subject: History

Favorite memories from school: Graduating

Future plans: Construction/roofing

Advice for future students: Stay in school

Pets: None

Favorite bands: AC/DC

Favorite movies: Happy Gilmore

Who is your favorite celebrity or athlete? Ken Roczen

What is your favorite cafeteria food? Pizza

Is a hot dog a sandwich? Why or why not? No, it’s a hot dog. Own category

Is a Pop-Tart just a sweet ravioli? No

Thank you’s: Mom & Dad

ABOUT GRADUATE SPOTLIGHT

Each graduate who is interested in participating will be featured within an article that will be posted on Explore. The article will feature information about the student and a photo.

Graduates who are interested can submit their information using this form.

Participating students will be registered to win a prize pack that includes gift certificates to local restaurants.

In addition to Laurel Eye Clinic, the following sponsors have contributed to help make this campaign possible:

The post Graduate Spotlight: Keystone’s Drew Crompton Ready to Take On the Working World appeared first on exploreJefferson.