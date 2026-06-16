(StatePoint) As the nation marks the 250th anniversary of American independence, backyards across the country are gearing up for a milestone summer — and the grill is once again at the heart of the celebration.

From the 4th of July to Labor Day weekend and everything in between, Bear Mountain BBQ is helping you turn up the flavor all season long. Bear Mountain BBQ’s premium, all-natural, American-made hardwood products transform any grill — gas, charcoal, electric or pellet — into a flavor engine, helping everyone from first-time grillers to seasoned pitmasters make unforgettable meals.

Bear Mountain BBQ Gourmet Blend Pellets offer a rich smokiness and the perfect balance of flavors for all of your favorite dishes. Try this low-stress, high-reward viral recipe from the Grill Dads for one of the easiest ways to get overnight brisket right.

Ingredients:

1 whole packet brisket (12–16 pounds)

Kosher salt

Coarse black pepper

Garlic powder

Beef tallow (collected during the cook)

Steps:

1. Trim your brisket: Trim the fat cap down to about 1/4 inch. Remove any hard, waxy fat that won’t render. Round out the brisket by trimming off any thin edges or sharp corners that could dry out during the cook. You’re aiming for a smooth, even shape so it cooks consistently. If your setup allows, place a drip tray under the brisket to catch rendered fat — this is the beef tallow that you’ll use later.

2. Season your brisket: Season generously on all sides with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Add garlic powder. Make sure everything is evenly coated.

3. Smoke overnight: Preheat your grill to 200 degrees F using Bear Mountain Gourmet Blend pellets. Place the brisket fat-side down or facing the heat source. The idea that fat cap up “self-bastes” the brisket is a myth. Fat-side down protects the meat and intramuscular fat from the more direct, intense heat coming from below in the pellet smoker (smokers have heat coming from the side).

Let the brisket go over night. No spritzing, no wrapping, no checking. This is where the ease comes in — low temperature, steady smoke and time doing the work for you.

4. Increase temperature and continue cooking: In the morning, increase the smoker temperature to 250 degrees F. Continue cooking the brisket unwrapped. Now you’re focused on rendering. Press on the fat cap — when your finger goes in easily and doesn’t bounce back, that’s your cue to wrap.

5. Wrap with beef tallow: Place the brisket on top of butcher paper or foil, then pour roughly a cup of reserved beef tallow over it. Wrap it tightly, making sure everything is sealed well. Return the brisket to the smoker at 250 degrees F.

6. Cook until probe-tender: Continue cooking until probe-tender. You’ll typically land somewhere between 198-205 degrees F internal, but the real test is feel. You want it to feel like it is sliding into room-temperature butter.

7. Rest the brisket: Remove the brisket from the smoker and let it rest, wrapped, on the counter for at least 1 hour, until the carryover cooking stops and the internal temperature begins to drop. Then transfer it to a 140 degrees F oven or a cooler.

You want the internal temperature to come down below 160 degrees F. The ideal slicing temperature is between 140–160 degrees F. You can hold it in this range for several hours as long as your holding temperature stays around 140.

8. Slice and serve: Separate the point and flat, if needed. Slice the flat against the grain into thin slices. Slice or cube the point depending on preference. You’re looking for slices that hold together, are fully rendered, and pull apart easily.

Want to fire up even more flavor to celebrate 250? The American tradition of robust wood-smoked flavor comes through with limited-edition Bear Mountain Red, White & BBQ pellets. This precise blend of hickory and oak is the perfect accompaniment to this recipe for the Grill Dad’s Backyard BBQ Chicken: bearmountainbbq.com/blogs/recipes/grill-dads-backyard-bbq-chicken. Smoked slightly hotter to get that crispy skin, then finished with a nostalgic BBQ sauce glaze for a classic backyard flavor, this recipe celebrates good ol’ American BBQ.

Bear Mountain BBQ’s pellets are sold in-store and online at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Lowe’s, Academy, Tractor Supply, HEB, Home Depot and more. To gear up for a summer-long celebration and for more recipes, visit bearmountainbbq.com.

“This summer, celebrate tradition and make every cookout a worthy celebration with the best wood and the best flavors,” says Levi Strayer, director of cooking for Bear Mountain BBQ.