ST. MARYS, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit is investigating a fire that damaged an empty apartment building in Elk County.

According to a public information release, the fire occurred at approximately 9:08 p.m. on June 14 at a property on S. Michael Street in St. Marys.

The PSP Fire Marshal Unit was requested to conduct an origin and cause investigation following the fire.

The investigation determined the blaze was incendiary, meaning it was intentionally set, according to state police.

Authorities said the fire occurred in an empty apartment building and caused an estimated $50,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Ridgway at 814-776-6136.

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