CLEARFIELD, Pa. — Finances are tight for the Clearfield Area School District, and the school board will need to make some difficult, well-informed decisions. The board has made no final decision regarding the budget or tax rates at this time.

School district business manager Sam Maney said at Monday’s meeting that the district received its state funding, which arrived close to his projections. Delinquent tax collections were slightly higher than expected, though not enough to significantly impact the budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

For the 2024-2025 budget, the district finished at a small loss due to added accruals at the end of the fiscal year, though the district was able to absorb the deficit. After the meeting, Maney explained to the press that the district leaves its books open for 60 days past the closing date due to its modified accrual basis. He expects to have firm numbers on the district’s performance for this fiscal year by the end of August.

Regardless, the district is not operating in the black. “I don’t see us turning it black, I see us in red,” Maney warned. Maney attributed the deficit to rising prices that have not been met with corresponding revenues.

As of Monday’s meeting, only 104 students are registered for kindergarten. While that total will fluctuate before the start of the school year, officials do not expect a significant change.

The current tax rate for the district is 56 mills, and Maney typically budgets a 90 percent collection rate. He provided board members with a chart demonstrating estimated revenues at a 90 percent collection rate for each mill up to the district’s legal limit, which sits between 0.5 and 2.744 mills.

Maney will have all options available alongside the corresponding Homestead resolutions ready for whatever the board decides at next week’s meeting. While the current projections do not guarantee a tax increase, the board is scheduled to make its final decision on June 22.