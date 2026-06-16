BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Brookville Laurel Festival escaped a potential disaster on Sunday when a predicted tornado failed to appear. With the tornado warning siren wailing, warnings appearing on radio stations, TV stations, online, and even on phone apps, a decision had to be made: Should the festival shut down early or risk property damage or even injuries?

Article and Photos by Randy Bartley

Kaitlin Becker, the president of the Brookville Laurel Festival Board of Directors, made the call to close. “With the tornado warning and severe weather in the area, the board felt closing the festival early was the right decision,” she said.

“The safety of our vendors, volunteers, and festival guests is our top priority,” said Becker. “We wanted to be sure everyone had plenty of time to seek shelter and stay safe. We are grateful for everyone’s understanding and cooperation.”

Charlie the Jester amazed Megan Beemer of Brookville with his ability to create a kitten out of a balloon. By Randy Bartley.

During the festival, food trucks are parked on Jefferson Street beside the county courthouse. All of them closed by 5:00 p.m. Festival volunteers warned pedestrians of the coming storm and urged them to seek shelter. One vendor locked his trailer, looked at sky, and said, “I hope it is here in the morning.” It was. The bulk of the storm went north of Brookville, although a “rope tornado” was filmed near Punxsutawney.

Brody Heine, 7, of Walston had an opportunity to personalize the car he will enter in the “Laurel 500” pine wood derby on Wednesday. By Randy Bartley.

The rain on Sunday impacted the annual Laurel Festival car show. Some vehicles were displayed in the heart of town, but most of the participants kept their vehicles home. The event is also open to motorcycles, but few braved the sometimes-heavy rain to attend the show.

The Laurel Festival continues through Saturday.

Audrey Oakes, 14, of Brookville, took advantage of a sunny day to create art on the walk by the Jefferson County Courthouse. By Randy Bartley.

Wednesday, June 17, is Relay for Life Day and the annual pet parade.

Thursday, June 18, is kids’ night with the Rock and Roll Pet Show and a pie-eating contest. The running of the Laurel 500 will be followed by a street dance and foam party.

Emelia Gow, a member of the Laurel Queen’s Court, shuttled a few more wooden cars that will be used in the “Laurel 500” pinewood derby. By Randy Bartley.

Friday, June 19, is sidewalk sale day and chicken barbecue on Main Street. Throughout the day, manufacturing tours will be offered.

Saturday, June 20, is the grand parade followed by the Strawberry Social and the fireworks in the evening.

Continuing throughout the week will be the Laurel Art and Photography Show and the used book sale at the Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library.

American Legion member Bill Ward gave an American Flag to seven-year-old Lainey Syruws during the Laurel Festival’s Art in the Park event. By Randy Bartley.

The theme for this year is “Laurel and Liberty,” commemorating the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Additional information may be obtained at www.brookvillelaurelfestival.com.

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