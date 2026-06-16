JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Gas prices are 11 cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.408 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Nationwide Trends:

The national average for a gallon of regular has been falling for three straight weeks, delivering some relief to drivers during the busy summer travel season. Since May 21, the national average has dropped from $4.56 to today’s average of $4.06 thanks to lower crude oil prices. After a deal was announced between the U.S. and Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, crude oil prices opened this morning at $80 per barrel. Pump prices remain at four-year highs, but the national average is currently far from the record set on June 11, 2022, of $5 per gallon. If the national average drops below $4 per gallon, it will be the first time since March 30th.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased last week from 8.59 million barrels per day to 8.73 million. Total domestic gasoline supply increased from 215 million barrels to 215.1 million. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.7 million barrels per day.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate rose $1.83 to settle at $90.03 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories decreased by 7.2 million barrels from the previous week. At 426.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 5% below the five-year average for this time of year.

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station went up one cent this past week to 42 cents.

Western Pennsylvania Averages

Today: $4.408

One Week Ago: $4.515

One Year Ago: $3.493

Record Price Date: 6/13/2022

Record Price: $5.029

Jefferson County drivers are paying an average of $4.355 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Clarion County, the standard price is $4.342. The average in Clearfield County is $4.375.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline today in various areas:

$4.299 Altoona

$4.666 Beaver

$4.389 Bradford

$4.291 Brookville

$4.417 Butler

$4.254 Clarion

$4.385 DuBois

$4.167 Erie

$4.234 Greensburg

$4.506 Indiana

$4.234 Jeannette

$4.606 Kittanning

$4.348 Latrobe

$4.381 Meadville

$4.449 Mercer

$4.490 New Castle

$4.565 New Kensington

$4.629 Oil City

$4.604 Pittsburgh

$4.036 Sharon

$4.610 Uniontown

$4.307 Warren

$4.510 Washington

Quick Gas and Electricity Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($5.74), Hawaii ($5.56), Washington ($5.51), Alaska ($5.10), Oregon ($4.99), Nevada ($4.91), Arizona ($4.42), Idaho ($4.40), Illinois ($4.36), and New York ($4.36).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Indiana ($3.42), Texas ($3.51), Oklahoma ($3.54), Tennessee ($3.60), Kentucky ($3.62), Louisiana ($3.64), Mississippi ($3.66), South Carolina ($3.66), Alabama ($3.68), and Arkansas ($3.68).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are West Virginia (52 cents), Hawaii (51 cents), California (47 cents), New Hampshire (47 cents), Louisiana (46 cents), New Jersey (45 cents), Illinois (45 cents), Arkansas (44 cents), Alaska (44 cents), and South Carolina (43 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (30 cents), Missouri (32 cents), Maryland (33 cents), Iowa (34 cents), Utah (34 cents), South Dakota (34 cents), Nebraska (35 cents), Vermont (36 cents), New Mexico (37 cents), and Colorado (37 cents).

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