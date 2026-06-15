PITTSBURGH, Pa. – UCIP staff and individuals supported by the organization took part in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ annual Family Walk at PNC Park on Saturday, May 30, 2026, joining families and community groups in an event focused on mental health awareness.

Participants followed a relaxed route through the stadium before finishing on the field at home plate. The event drew a strong turnout, helped by clear skies and warm temperatures.

UCIP attended with several individuals they support, walking together in bright green event shirts. The organization said the day offered a meaningful opportunity to be present in the community and to continue walking alongside the people they serve — a core part of UCIP’s mission.

“The weather was perfect & the smiles were huge,” UCIP shared following the event.

Throughout the morning, participants had the chance to meet Pirates players, coaches, and mascots as they made their way through the ballpark. The interactions added a light, celebratory element to the walk and were a highlight for many attendees.

The Family Walk is held each year as part of the Pirates’ efforts to support mental health programs across Western Pennsylvania. UCIP’s involvement reflects its ongoing commitment to inclusion, advocacy, and community engagement.

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