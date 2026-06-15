CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A tractor-trailer driver is facing charges after Pennsylvania State Police responded to reports including one from the driver himself of erratic driving in Jefferson County.

According to a report released by PSP Punxsutawney, troopers were notified at approximately 5:11 p.m. on April 29 of a maroon tractor-trailer traveling erratically near the intersection of Route 28 and Mount Pleasant Road in Clover Township.

Police said witnesses reported the driver was traveling around 5 mph, creating traffic problems and raising concerns that a crash could occur.

According to the report, the arrestee also contacted state police himself, telling them the he was high on cocaine and methamphetamine, and needed arrested.

Troopers later located the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as a 50-year-old Gouldsboro man.

According to police, the driver was arrested for drug possession and DUI.

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