CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Ford is kicking off the season with a mix of savings and selection that’s hard to miss.

The dealership has built a reputation for offering one of the area’s best selections of pre‑owned trucks, and this summer, they’re pairing that inventory with several major sales events.

Pre‑Owned Trucks for Every Need

Whether someone’s looking for a reliable work truck or something comfortable enough for everyday driving, Clarion Ford’s used lot is stocked with a wide range of options. The team says they’ve focused on bringing in more variety so shoppers can find the right fit without having to travel far.

Blowout Pricing on New 2025 Models

Shoppers eyeing something brand new will find deep discounts on the latest 2025 Ford models. The dealership is running a blowout sale that includes significant markdowns across the lineup, giving buyers a chance to get into a new vehicle with the newest tech and features at a lower price point.

Ford Employee Pricing Event

Clarion Ford is also offering Ford Employee Pricing on select models, bringing factory‑level savings directly to local customers. It’s one of the dealership’s most popular promotions each year, and it’s back for a limited time.

A Local Team Focused on Personal Service

As a locally owned dealership staffed by local employees, Clarion Ford continues to lean into personal, community‑minded service. Customers can expect a straightforward, friendly experience from a team that knows the area and the people who live here.

Stop In and See What’s New

Between the strong pre‑owned inventory, major savings on new 2025 models, and employee pricing opportunities, Clarion Ford encourages shoppers to stop by, walk the lot, and check out the latest deals.

For current inventory and sale details, visit ClarionFord.com.

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