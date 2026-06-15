PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — A local man is facing charges after police say he loitered outside a Punxsutawney residence, climbed onto a roof, and tried to speak through a window at night.

According to court records, Brett Michael Neal, 31, of Punxsutawney, is charged with the following offenses:

Loitering and Prowling at Night Time, Misdemeanor 3

Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To, Summary

Charges were filed May 28 by the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department following an alleged incident that occurred on May 24 at a residence on Marion Avenue in Punxsutawney Borough, the criminal complaint states.

Officers responded to the scene at approximately 12:32 a.m. after receiving a report of an unwanted male on a roof, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Upon arrival, a female resident informed police that Neal had entered the property despite being told previously that he was not permitted there, the affidavit continued.

According to the complaint, the resident stated she went to her child’s room at approximately 12:20 a.m. and discovered Neal standing on her lower back roof. The complaint alleged that Neal was attempting to speak to his child through the window.

The resident told police that Neal had earlier sent text messages accusing her of driving past his mother’s house and honking the horn, according to the affidavit. The complaint said Neal also mentioned that her vehicle exhaust was still hot, leading police to believe he had been on the property recently to feel the vehicle.

Police said the resident confronted Neal at the front door and told him to leave, after which Neal allegedly made rude comments regarding custody of the children and left the scene on foot. Officers attempted to call Neal twice following the incident, but the phone would not ring, the affidavit noted.

A summons was issued to Neal on June 1, according to the court docket.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 22 at 11:00 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock, court records show.

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