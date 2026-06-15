CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Severe thunderstorms swept through western Pennsylvania on Sunday evening, leaving a trail of destruction across Clarion, Jefferson, and Venango counties and triggering reports of a tornado that caused major damage but no injuries.

The National Weather Service is conducting storm surveys Monday in Jefferson County to determine whether a tornado touched down. Local emergency officials emphasized that while significant damage occurred, a tornado has not yet been officially confirmed by the weather service.

Photo courtesy of McCalmont Twp. Volunteer Fire Department.

The brunt of the suspected tornado damage centered around the Anita area in Jefferson County. A possible tornado was first reported to Jefferson County 9-1-1 around 4:41 p.m., just north of Anita, which downed trees on State Route 301. Minutes later, at 4:49 p.m., members of the Elk Run Volunteer Fire Department witnessed what appeared to be a tornado crossing Route 310 near Shane Drive from their station pad. The McCalmont Township Volunteer Fire Company chief subsequently radioed that a possible tornado was reported on the ground.

Photo courtesy of McCalmont Twp. Volunteer Fire Department.

Despite major structural and tree damage along Route 310, Anita/Knoxdale Road, Blocks Road, and Team Road, no injuries were reported, according to the Elk Run Fire Department. Local officials credited the lack of injuries to community weather sirens, which were activated approximately 10 minutes before the storm hit, allowing residents sufficient time to seek shelter.

A massive community and mutual aid effort began immediately after the storm passed to clear debris and secure the area. Elk Run deployed 23 personnel with emergency vehicles, while McCalmont Township called in five neighboring stations for assistance. Private citizens and local businesses joined forces with Punxsutawney Borough, utilizing loaders, backhoes, excavators, and log trucks to clear blocked paths. Officials reported that as of 11 p.m. Sunday, all affected roads in the area had been reopened, with the exception of Team Road.

Photo courtesy of McCalmont Twp. Volunteer Fire Department.

As emergency responders continued cleanup and assessment efforts ahead of Monday morning damage inspections, the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services issued a reminder for the public to exercise extreme caution around downed utility lines. Officials warned that even phone lines can become dangerously energized if they come into contact with electric lines.

Further west, Clarion County emergency workers responded to widespread wind damage later in the evening. Severe winds downed power lines and trees in Clarion at 5:40 p.m., according to Clarion County 9-1-1.

Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

A fallen tree and utility lines completely blocked East Main Street on Route 322 for two hours before the Clarion Fire and Hose Company and Clarion Borough Police cleared the scene. The Clarion County 9-1-1 Center received additional reports of downed trees east of Fryburg and in Knox shortly before 6 p.m.

Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

Venango County also sustained significant wind damage from the storm system. The National Weather Service received public reports of downed trees north of Cooperstown and within the town limits just after 5 p.m. Less than five minutes later, strong winds snapped tree trunks and knocked down multiple trees nine miles west of Pleasantville along Stone Springhouse Road and Breedtown Road.

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