HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that all driver’s license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Friday, June 19, 2026, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

June 19, known as Juneteenth National Freedom Day, is an official annual observance in Pennsylvania. Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, when union soldiers reached Galveston, Texas – the furthest point in the south – with news of the end of the Civil War. Juneteenth is a day to commemorate emancipation and the steps we’ve taken toward freedom.

Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications, and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver’s license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver’s license or vehicle insurance restoration fees; driver’s license and photo ID duplicates; REAL ID pre-verification; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2026 is available online. If you are planning to visit one of PennDOT’s Online Messenger Service Centers, please call ahead for hours of operation during holidays.

Planning to fly domestically? You now need a REAL ID driver’s license or ID card or other acceptable form of ID – like a passport – to board a domestic flight. If you’re not sure whether a REAL ID is right for you, our REAL ID online wizard may help with your decision. Visit pa.gov/REALID today for information on how you can get a REAL ID.