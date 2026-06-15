BROOKVILLE, Pa. — What started as a vision to provide personalized wellness and aesthetic care close to home has grown into one of Brookville’s most unique healthcare destinations.

For the past two years, Restorative Medspa, located at 371 Route 28, has been serving the community by offering innovative wellness, restorative, and aesthetic services designed to help people look, feel, and live their best.

The practice is led by Dr. Randy Boggess, DO, whose passion for holistic healthcare emphasizes prevention, wellness, and individualized treatment plans that support long-term quality of life. Demonstrating a deep commitment to the community, Dr. Boggess generously donates his professional time to support the practice’s mission, making advanced wellness services more accessible while ensuring patients receive personalized, compassionate care.

“Our goal has always been to provide exceptional care while helping patients improve their health, confidence, and quality of life,” said Dr. Boggess. “We are grateful for the support of our community and excited about the future as we continue to expand our services.”

Comprehensive, Tailored Services

To meet the evolving needs of area residents, Restorative Medspa offers a diverse, advanced lineup of care:

Medical Wellness & Weight Loss: Medically supervised weight loss programs utilizing Semaglutide and Tirzepatide, alongside testosterone replacement therapy, hormone optimization, peptide therapy, and vitamin injections.

Aesthetics & Rejuvenation: Led by Georgi Grafton, PA-C, the practice’s aesthetic professional. Grafton provides anti-wrinkle treatments, dermal fillers, and tailored consultations focused on achieving natural-looking results that enhance client confidence.

Holistic Healing: Specialized acupuncture services through Vince Ganoe, an experienced practitioner who helps patients manage pain, reduce stress, and accelerate recovery.

Advanced Technology & Body Care: Wellness capsule sessions utilizing red light and PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic field) technology, professional massage therapy, and tattoo fading and removal services.

By continuously adding new technologies and treatment options, Restorative Medspa ensures that residents of Brookville and surrounding communities have local access to premier, cutting-edge care.

Contact Information: For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact Restorative Medspa at (814)715-7133 or visit www.restorativemedi.com.

The post Business of the Week: Restorative Medspa Continues to Grow While Bringing Advanced Wellness Care to Brookville appeared first on exploreJefferson.