HARRISBURG — Attorney General Dave Sunday today led a bipartisan coalition of 40 attorneys general in urging congressional leaders to continue funding the Legal Services Corporation, the nation’s largest funder of civil legal aid for low-income Americans.

In a letter to congressional appropriations leaders, the coalition asked Congress to include continued funding for the Legal Services Corporation, or LSC, in the fiscal year 2027 Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations bill. The coalition emphasized that LSC plays a critical role in ensuring access to justice for people who cannot afford legal representation in civil matters and remains a wise investment of federal resources.

“The Legal Services Corporation provides a lifeline for individuals and families facing serious legal challenges who otherwise could not afford representation,” Attorney General Sunday said. “By supporting access to legal assistance for those recovering from disasters, seeking vital benefits, or protecting themselves from fraud and violence, LSC strengthens communities across the country. I am proud to join my colleagues in urging Congress to preserve this critical funding.”

Created by Congress in 1974, LSC supports a nationwide network of 129 independent legal aid organizations operating more than 900 offices in every state, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories. Nearly 95% of LSC’s federal funding is distributed directly to local legal aid providers that help millions of Americans each year address critical civil legal issues involving housing, family safety, consumer protection, veterans’ benefits, and disaster recovery.

LSC funding helps the Pennsylvania Legal Aid Network, Inc. (PLAN, Inc.) provide civil legal services in all 67 counties through 77 legal aid offices across the Commonwealth. In 2025 alone, PLAN, Inc. provided free legal representation to nearly 81,000 households, serving more than 176,500 Pennsylvanians.

In their letter, the attorneys general highlighted the vital role LSC-funded programs play in expanding access to justice in rural communities where attorney shortages can leave residents without legal assistance when facing significant civil legal challenges. The coalition also noted that studies show every dollar invested in civil legal aid generates an average of seven dollars in societal benefits, making LSC an effective and efficient use of taxpayer resources.

The letter was led by the attorneys general of Pennsylvania, Colorado, North Carolina, and Tennessee and joined by the attorneys general of Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, the Northern Mariana Islands, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Read the letter sent to Congress in support of the Legal Services Corporation here.