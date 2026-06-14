Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced it plans to complete overnight line painting next week in the Clearfield and State College areas. Each year, PennDOT line painting crews apply more than 1.6 million gallons of yellow and white waterborne traffic line paint and beads made of recycled glass that are retroreflective to help guide motorists and keep pavement markings visible at night.

PennDOT is scheduling this work on the days and times listed below to minimize traffic impacts on the impacted roads.

Monday, June 15, between 1:30 AM and 8:00 AM in Clearfield

Route 153 (Front/Second Street) in Clearfield Borough

Route 322 (Nichol Street) in Clearfield Borough

Route 1004 (Market/Nichols Street) in Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township.

Tuesday, June 16, and Wednesday, June 17, between 1:30 AM and 7:30 AM

Route 26 (Beaver/College Avenue) in State College Borough

Route 3014 (Atherton Street) in State College Borough

Route 3007 (Park Avenue) in State College Borough *Time permitting

Route 3022 (University Drive) in State College *Time permitting

Thursday, June 18 between 1:30 AM and 7:30 AM

Route 150 (Allegheny/Water Street) in Bellefonte Borough

Route 550 (Bishop Street) in Bellefonte Borough

Drives may encounter line painting crews on other routes in the impacted areas outside of the hours listed above. If you are driving and encounter these crews, PennDOT urges drivers to exercise caution in these and all work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up. If you must cross a wet paint line to complete a turn, PennDOT urges you to slow down to between 10 and 15 miles per hour to prevent paint from splashing into your wheel wells or damaging your vehicles paint finish.

The weather must be warm and dry for painting because rain, high humidity or temperatures below 50 degrees Fahrenheit will increase the normal drying time of the paint by between 90 and 120 seconds. For these reasons and other potential unforeseen circumstances, PennDOT reminds travelers this schedule is subject to change without notice.

For more information on PennDOT’s Maintenance Activities, visit https://www.pa.gov/agencies/penndot/about-penndot/strategic-planning-and-operations/penndot-maintenance-activities

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.