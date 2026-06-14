To the Editor:

I am writing in regards to the proposed Ammonia/Fertilizer plant in

Karthaus Township. The cost of fertilizer remains a significant

challenge for many farmers, and economic development is important for

rural communities like ours. As discussions continue regarding the

proposed KeyState ammonia plant near Karthaus, however, it is important

that residents, regulators, and company officials carefully consider

both the potential benefits and the potential risks before moving

forward.

Karthaus is more than just a location on a map. Our community serves as

a gateway to the Pennsylvania Wilds, a region known for its forests,

rivers, wildlife, outdoor recreation, and growing tourism economy.

Visitors come here to fish, hunt, hike, paddle, camp, and experience the

natural beauty that makes this area unique. These opportunities support

local businesses and contribute to the long-term vitality of our region.

Any major industrial development should be evaluated in light of its

potential impact on these important community assets.

Residents also understand the lasting effects of environmental damage.

The Karthaus area has lived through generations of resource extraction,

from widespread timber harvesting in the nineteenth century to decades

of coal mining. While those industries contributed to the region’s

economy, they also left behind environmental scars that took many years

to address. Today, our forests are recovering, waterways have improved,

and wildlife habitats are returning. After generations of effort, the

landscape is finally beginning to heal. That progress should not be

taken for granted.

The proposed ammonia plant raises legitimate questions that deserve

careful review. Ammonia is a hazardous chemical that can affect human

health if released into the environment. Air emissions, wastewater

management, and accident prevention plans should be thoroughly examined

to ensure that nearby residents, farms, and natural resources are

adequately protected. Particular attention should be given to vulnerable

populations, including children, older adults, and those with

respiratory conditions.

The facility’s potential environmental impacts also warrant close

scrutiny. Air emissions can contribute to the formation of fine

particulate matter, which has been linked to respiratory and

cardiovascular health concerns. Nitrogen compounds released into the

environment can affect soil health, waterways, and aquatic ecosystems if

not properly controlled. Residents deserve a clear understanding of how

these risks would be managed and what monitoring and enforcement

measures would be in place to protect public health and the environment.

The community should also consider how the facility could affect the

region’s reputation as a destination for outdoor recreation and

nature-based tourism. Even if environmental standards are met,

industrial development on this scale could alter the character of an

area that many residents and visitors value for its rural setting and

natural beauty.

Recent incidents involving ammonia facilities and transportation

accidents elsewhere in the country remind us that safety planning must

be taken seriously. Residents deserve clear information about emergency

response capabilities, transportation risks, and the safeguards that

would be in place to prevent and respond to accidents.

Economic growth and environmental stewardship do not have to be opposing

goals. If development is to occur, it should proceed only after careful

analysis, transparent public engagement, and a thorough demonstration

that the project will protect public health, preserve our natural

resources, and safeguard the long-term future of the Karthaus community.

Support for this project should be contingent upon all significant

environmental, public health, safety, and community concerns being fully

addressed. Residents deserve clear evidence that effective safeguards

are in place, that environmental impacts will be minimized, and that

strong protections will be enforced throughout the life of the facility.

Until those standards are met and demonstrated through a transparent

review process, caution is both reasonable and necessary.

Our community has worked hard to recover from the environmental impacts

of the past, and we should be thoughtful and deliberate about any

project that could shape our future for generations to come. As a

gateway to the Pennsylvania Wilds, Karthaus has an opportunity to build

upon its natural assets and growing outdoor recreation economy. Any

development should strengthen—not jeopardize—the environmental

recovery and quality of life that residents have worked so hard to

achieve.

Sincerely,

Ben Hoffman