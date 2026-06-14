Name: Albert Leroy Barnett

Born: January 26, 1936

Died: January 16, 2026

Hometown: Punxsutawney, Pa.

Branch: U.S. Air Force

Mr. Barnett was a United States Air Force Veteran who faithfully served his country during the Korean War.

He also served the community through his memberships with the American Legion Post #62, Fraternal Order of Eagles Post #1231, and the former Elks Post 301. He was a proud 32nd Degree Mason with John W. Jenks Masonic Lodge #276, and a past member of the Jaffa Shrine of Altoona.

Following a John W. Jenks Masonic funeral service, full military honors were proudly accorded by the Jefferson County Veterans Honor Guard.

He was laid to rest in the Lakelawn Memorial Park.

Click here to view a full obituary.

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They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll-free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here https://www.facebook.com/AllAmericanHQ.

The post All American Custom Apparel and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Albert Barnett appeared first on exploreJefferson.