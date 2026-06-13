CLEARFIELD, Pa. – News in a small community can sometimes spark rumors that prove harmful to local businesses. Such is the case with the Gunpowder Grille in Downtown Clearfield.

Community rumors have suggested that the business is either closing or moving due to reports that Bob’s Army & Navy store is relocating. Unfortunately, this misinformation has impacted their day-to-day business. This led Marissa Ralston, one of the owners of the restaurant, to contact GANT News to clarify the situation.

“First and foremost, Gunpowder Grille is NOT moving and will remain at our current location,” she said.

“We would also like to clarify that Gunpowder Grille operates as its own independent business. Any decisions, changes, or activities involving Bob’s Army & Navy, Big Mamma’s Sauces, or any other businesses do not affect the day-to-day operations, ownership, or future plans of Gunpowder Grille.

“We operate completely on our own and remain focused on providing great food, great service, and a welcoming atmosphere for our customers,” she said in an email.

From its beginning about 18 months ago, the restaurant has been very customer-friendly while trying a variety of different dishes and listening to what its customers want. It has become a local favorite for downtown workers.

Fettuccine Alfredo, chicken and waffles, pulled pork, and loaded baked potatoes are just some of the dishes they are providing on a rotating basis in addition to wings with their specialty sauces, burgers, wraps, subs, salads, soup, and pizza.

The Gunpowder Grille has also become an important part of the community, stepping up to host fundraisers for those suffering personal tragedies and promoting other local businesses.

Ralston also noted, “We appreciate the support and loyalty of our customers and encourage everyone to rely on information shared directly through our official channels rather than rumors or speculation.

“We are proud to continue serving our customers right here and look forward to being a part of this community for years to come.”

To stay up to date with the Gunpowder Grille, follow them on Facebook where they list their weekly specials and you can review their menu.