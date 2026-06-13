SYKESVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — According to the Pennsylvania State Police Troop C, authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information to solve the 2007 disappearance of Joey Lynn Offutt, whose home was destroyed by an intentional fire that killed her infant son.

State police reports show that Offutt was last seen on July 4, 2007, at her home in the 90 block of Fugate Drive. Neighbors reported an explosion at the residence at 4:00 a.m. on July 12, 2007. Firefighters extinguished the fire and located the body of an infant in a bathtub.

DNA tests identified the infant as Offutt’s six-week-old son, according to investigators. Authorities established that the baby died before the fire, though the cause of death remains undetermined. Investigators stated that the fire was set with an accelerant.

According to police, Offutt was missing when the fire occurred, and her purse and identification were located in the debris. Her two other children, aged two and nine, were not at the home and went to live with relatives. Offutt’s car, a red 1994 Saturn with Virginia license plate JXN8871 and hood damage, was also missing from the home.

Authorities found the vehicle abandoned on July 15, 2007, at the Nittany Gardens Apartments in State College, where Offutt previously lived. Police stated the car was backed into a parking space neatly. According to family members, Offutt was a poor driver who could not have parked the vehicle well. No witnesses reported seeing her at the apartment complex.

Police officials state they believe Offutt met with foul play and is deceased. At her mother’s request, a court declared Offutt legally dead in June 2016. Relatives described Offutt as a trusting, naive, and religious woman who struggled to maintain jobs, moved frequently, and met people on the internet.

The $5,000 reward is funded through non-taxpayer money, according to police records. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Punxsutawney at 814-371-4652 or PSP Tips at 1-800-472-8477.

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