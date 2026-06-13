HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) issued hundreds of citations during a recent statewide enforcement initiative targeting distracted driving following the full implementation of Paul Miller’s Law.

From June 8 through June 10, troopers conducted Operation Hands Off, a statewide enforcement effort focused on drivers using hand-held mobile devices behind the wheel. The initiative was launched just days after the law’s one-year warning period expired.

According to PSP, the three-day operation resulted in:

694 citations issued under Paul Miller’s Law.

308 warnings related to the law.

6,013 other traffic citations.

4,090 other warnings.

98 DUI arrests.

Paul Miller’s Law, signed by Gov. Josh Shapiro in 2024, prohibits drivers from using hand-held mobile devices while operating a vehicle, including when stopped in traffic, at red lights, or during other temporary delays.

Drivers may still use hands-free technology for phone calls, GPS navigation, and music, and may use a mobile device to contact emergency services when necessary.

The law’s warning period ended on June 5, 2026. Drivers now face a $50 fine, plus court costs and additional fees, if convicted of violating the law. During the one-year warning period, PSP issued 1,616 warnings statewide.

Pennsylvania also continues to enforce its texting-while-driving ban, which prohibits drivers from sending, reading, or writing text-based communications while a vehicle is in motion.

State police said the enforcement effort is part of an ongoing initiative to reduce crashes, prevent fatalities, and improve safety on roadways across the Commonwealth.

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