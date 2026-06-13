HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — All Pennsylvania Department of Transportation driver’s license and photo centers, including the full-service center in Harrisburg, will close on Friday, June 19, 2026, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

According to PennDOT, Juneteenth National Freedom Day is an official annual observance in Pennsylvania.

The holiday marks June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers reached Galveston, Texas, which was the furthest point in the south, with news of the end of the Civil War. Agency officials stated the day commemorates emancipation and steps taken toward freedom.

Customers can still obtain various driver and vehicle products and services online during the closure. According to the announcement, the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services website continues to provide access to all forms, publications, and driver training manuals.

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