PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — According to a Pennsylvania State Police public information report, a 23-year-old Brockway man suffered suspected serious injuries in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on June 8.

State police from the Clearfield barracks reported the crash occurred at 6:15 p.m. on Greenwood Road, just south of Bloom Road.

Police say William R. Zufall was traveling southbound on a 2014 Harley-Davidson Dyna Street Bob. Zufall approached a left-hand curve and failed to negotiate the turn properly, according to police. The motorcycle traveled off the west edge of the roadway and entered a grassy, wooded area.

Investigators noted that the motorcycle subsequently overturned. The front of the vehicle sustained damage that rendered it completely inoperable.

Clearfield EMS transported Zufall for medical treatment, according to police. The report notes that Zufall was not using a helmet at the time of the crash.

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