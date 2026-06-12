Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office

Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159 Jack Paul Anderson II Bench Warrant Kaitlin E. Anderson Bench Warrant Michael Todd Bizzak Bench Warrant Brian John Butler Bench Warrant John Anthony Coppolino Bench Warrant Jay E. Corp Bench Warrant Jennifer Brian Degrazia Bench Warrant Taylor Anthony Fox Bench Warrant William Franklin Frantz Bench Warrant Thomas Lee Golding Bench Warrant Raymond Antonio Gooden Bench Warrant Mary E. Lefort aka Appleton Bench Warrant Kyle Philip Levengood Bench Warrant Richard James Marlarkey Jr. Bench Warrant Logan James Marshall Bench Warrant Welby Vladimir Mejia Bench Warrant Scott Moore Bench Warrant Matthew Nesbitt Bench Warrant Edward Allen Nichols Sr. Bench Warrant Nicholas M. Paronish Bench Warrant Andrew Blane Richards Bench Warrant Roy Kenneth Rininger Bench Warrant Cody Leroy Shaw Bench Warrant Kristina Marie Smarsh Bench Warrant Anthony Clair Stiver Bench Warrant Sarah Elizabeth Unrue Bench Warrant Shane Lester Wagner Bench Warrant Larry Clyde Wallace Bench Warrant Aaron Thomas Wineberg Bench Warrant Charles Wesley Wyatt Bench Warrant Frank Allen Yaninitelli Bench Warrant Bench Warrant Bench Warrant Bench Warrant Bench Warrant Bench Warrant Bench Warrant Bench Warrant Bench Warrant