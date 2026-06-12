JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney are investigating a theft, filed DUI-related charges against one man, and charged another man with making threats toward a healthcare provider, according to recent public information releases.

Theft of Items in Rose Township

Police reported that on June 9, troopers received a report of a theft along Elvis Presley Boulevard in Rose Township, Jefferson County.

According to the report, a 40-year-old Brookville man told police several items were stolen from is property, including a red Lincoln stick welder, a 1,200-watt Boss speaker system, an aftermarket vehicle stereo system, a cat round ball shift knob cover, and an edge tuner.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.

DUI Incident in Pine Creek Township

In a separate incident, police charged a 39-year-old Brockway man following a traffic stop conducted at approximately 2:41 a.m. June 9 along Route 322 in Pine Creek Township.

Troopers said the man displayed signs of being impaired by a controlled substance during the stop. He was arrested for DUI, and charges are pending toxicology results through Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak.

Terroristic Threats Made in Young Township

Also on June 9, PSP Punxsutawney responded to Penn Highlands Punxsutawney regarding reported threats made toward a provider at the facility.

According to police, an 82-year-old DuBois man was charged with making terroristic threats following the incident, which occurred in Young Township. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.

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