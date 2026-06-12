HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Two Punxsutawney residents escaped injury during an afternoon vehicle crash after police say the driver fell asleep at the wheel in Henderson Township.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney, the crash occurred on June 8 at 2:55 p.m. on Big Run Prescottville Road in Henderson Township, Jefferson County.

Police reported that Austin J. Yoder, 21, of Punxsutawney, was operating a 2014 Ford F-150 traveling northbound on Big Run Prescottville Road. Traveling as a passenger in the vehicle was Francis R. Yoder, 54, also of Punxsutawney.

The crash occurred when Yoder allegedly fell asleep while driving. He later reported to investigating troopers that he had been working all morning and must have dozed off.

While Yoder was asleep, the Ford drifted off the west berm of the highway and entered a grassy area along Big Run Prescottville Road, the police report said. Yoder told police that by the time he woke up, the vehicle had already struck a mailbox, traveled through the grass, and come to a final rest in the front yard of a residence, according to the report.

No one was injured as a result of the collision. Both occupants were using their lap and shoulder seat belts at the time of the crash, according to police. The Ford sustained damage and had to be towed away from the scene.

Police said Yoder was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.

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