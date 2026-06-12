PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — Law enforcement agencies are encouraging residents, camp owners, and visitors throughout the Allegheny National Forest region to take extra precautions to secure their property during the busy summer season.

According to a public safety notice released by authorities, increased outdoor recreation, camping, and large gatherings throughout Forest, Elk, McKean, and Warren counties can create opportunities for thefts from vehicles, camps, sheds, garages, and other unsecured locations.

Residents are encouraged to lock vehicles, remove valuables, secure camps and outbuildings, store fuel and equipment in locked locations, regularly check seasonal properties, and promptly report suspicious activity.

Officials said taking a few simple precautions can significantly reduce the risk of becoming a victim and help keep communities safe throughout the summer.

Anyone observing suspicious activity should contact local law enforcement or call 9-1-1 in an emergency.

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