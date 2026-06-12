ROCKY GROVE, Pa. (EYT) – The Rocky Grove Fireman’s Fair will host its annual Demolition Derby on Saturday, June 27, and organizers are encouraging the community to mark their calendars for an evening of derby action and family‑friendly fun.

Pits open at 1 p.m., and the derby begins at 5 p.m. Drivers from across the region are expected to compete in a full lineup of classes, offering several hours of steady action for spectators.

This year’s featured classes include:

Bumper Swap Mini Van

Bumper Swap Mini Truck

Bumper Swap SUV

4/6 Cylinder Youth Stock Compacts

4/6 Cylinder Stock Compact

MWFA

In addition to the derby, the fairgrounds will be open with rides, food, and activities throughout the day. Saturday is Family Night, offering two armbands for $30, making it an affordable evening out for families attending both the fair and the derby.

Rules and class information for drivers are available through TCM Demolition Derby at TCMDemolitionDerby.com.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for parking and seating.

For updates, additional details, and schedule announcements, visit the department’s Facebook page.

The post Mark Your Calendars: Demolition Derby Set for June 27 at the Rocky Grove Fireman’s Fair appeared first on exploreJefferson.