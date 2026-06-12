BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A Brookville woman faces a misdemeanor assault charge following an incident where state police say she head-butted a fellow inmate at the Jefferson County Jail.

State Police from the Punxsutawney barracks filed charges against 37-year-old Jenna Lee Himes, of Brookville, on June 9, according to court documents.

Himes faces one count of simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor, and one summary count of harassment.

The charges stem from an incident on May 29 at the jail located on Service Center Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, the criminal complaint states. Police say the altercation happened at approximately 7:10 p.m.

According to the complaint, Himes and another female inmate engaged in a verbal argument. The complaint states that Himes stood up from her bunk, walked over to the other inmate, and head-butted her in the face one time.

Other inmates separated Himes from the victim, the complaint continues.

Police say the victim suffered a bloody nose and received medical attention from the jail nursing staff.

The complaint notes that jail officials provided security video footage that showed the incident.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 3 at 11:30 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak, according to court records.

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