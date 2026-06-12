ALTOONA, PA– The Jaffa Shriners will celebrate the official listing of their Broad Avenue headquarters on the National Register of Historic Places during a special ceremony on Sunday, June 14, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. The event will take place in the building’s banquet hall and will feature the unveiling of a bronze plaque commemorating this significant milestone.

The Jaffa Shrine received its charter in the summer of 1903. In 1910, the organization dedicated its first permanent home on the 700 block of Chestnut Avenue in Altoona. As membership continued to grow, the facility soon became inadequate to meet the needs of the expanding fraternity. In 1926, Jaffa Shriners selected their current Broad Avenue site for a new headquarters. Construction began in 1928, and the landmark building was formally dedicated on September 25, 1930, amid great community celebration.

“Being included on the National Register of Historic Places is a significant accomplishment for our fraternity,” said Jaffa Shrine Potentate Eric Ramsey. “This designation recognizes not only the architectural and historical significance of our headquarters, but also the important role Jaffa Shriners have played in the life of our community for more than a century.”

Ramsey noted that the organization is currently establishing a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation to help support the long-term preservation, maintenance, and stewardship of the historic building.

“The leadership of Jaffa is proud of our past and excited about our future,” Ramsey said. “We understand the importance of preserving this building for future generations while continuing to serve the communities that have supported us for nearly 100 years.”

The public is invited to attend the June 14 ceremony. Guided tours of the Jaffa Shrine headquarters will be offered immediately following the plaque unveiling.