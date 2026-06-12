HARRISBURG, Pa., (EYT) — State Rep. Josh Bashline (R-Clarion/Armstrong) announced that the Pennsylvania House of Representatives has adopted an amendment he says is designed to strengthen safeguards against waste, fraud, and abuse in a bill aimed at helping small businesses cover employee health insurance costs.

House Bill 2250, which passed the House by a 200-2 vote, would allow businesses with 50 employees or fewer to claim a tax credit to help pay for eligible insurance costs. To qualify, businesses would be required to purchase coverage through the Pennsylvania Health Insurance Exchange Authority, commonly known as Pennie, that meets affordability standards established by the exchange.

Bashline’s amendment was approved and adds several compliance and fraud prevention measures to the legislation.

Among the provisions included in the amendment are requirements for proof of residency and citizenship for employees receiving benefits under the program, the establishment of a fraud prevention office within Pennie, and annual reporting to the General Assembly detailing suspected and confirmed fraud cases, associated dollar amounts, and tax credits issued for policies later rescinded.

“In recent months, the Commonwealth and nation have learned about the widespread fraud in places like Minnesota. We must stop fraudsters and thieves from accessing funds that belong to other people,” Bashline said. “The government must be held to the highest standard for fiscal stewardship, and my amendment goes a long way in accomplishing that.”

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