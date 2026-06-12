CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A Grampian man will stand trial on charges that he had sexual contact with two teenagers and solicited explicit photos from other minors.

Robert Scott Hooven, 19, is charged with 46 offenses, including felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, dissemination of explicit sexual material to a minor, corruption of minors, photograph/film/depiction of a computer sex act, child sexual abuse material, unlawful contact with a minor, contact/communication with a minor, and criminal use of a communication facility. He also faces misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old and the sale of obscene or sexual materials.

Following a preliminary hearing during centralized court Wednesday, District Judge Jerry Nevling ordered all charges held for the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas. Hooven previously posted $100,000 monetary bail on May 20.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police received several ChildLine reports indicating Hooven had a sexual relationship with minors in the Curwensville, Grampian, and Clearfield County areas. This included him allegedly having sexual contact with a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old juvenile.

Investigators also received information that Hooven reportedly groomed juveniles to send explicit messages to him and sent minors explicit images of himself.

In an interview with investigators, Hooven allegedly confessed to sending and receiving the explicit messages, and confirmed previous statements made by the victims and witnesses.