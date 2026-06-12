IA Construction Corporation is seeking a Human Resources Generalist to support both union and non‑union employees in a fast‑paced construction environment.

Position Overview

The Human Resources Generalist assists with recruiting, employee relations, benefits administration, HR compliance, onboarding, and day‑to‑day support for employees and field leadership. The ideal candidate is organized, professional, people‑focused, and able to thrive in a hands‑on team environment.

How to Apply

Scan the QR code on the hiring flyer or visit: www.IACONSTRUCTION.com

EOE

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