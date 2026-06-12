Speyside Bourbon Stave Mill in Corsica, PA, is accepting applications for First-shift Production Operators.

Starting rate of $17.50 per hour with an increase after completion of a 60-day probationary period.

9 paid holidays per year.

One week paid vacation after 6 months of employment and another week after a year.

Annual safety toe shoe stipend.

401(k) with company match.

Full benefits package available, including medical, dental, vision, short- and long-term disability, and life insurance.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass a pre-employment physical and drug screening.

Speyside is an equal opportunity employer.

To apply, stop by the office at 454 Thompson Road, Corsica, PA, or apply online at https://speysidebci.com/employment/current-openings/

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