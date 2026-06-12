Speyside Bourbon Stave Mill in Corsica, PA, is accepting applications for First-shift Production Operators.
Starting rate of $17.50 per hour with an increase after completion of a 60-day probationary period.
- 9 paid holidays per year.
- One week paid vacation after 6 months of employment and another week after a year.
- Annual safety toe shoe stipend.
- 401(k) with company match.
- Full benefits package available, including medical, dental, vision, short- and long-term disability, and life insurance.
Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass a pre-employment physical and drug screening.
Speyside is an equal opportunity employer.
To apply, stop by the office at 454 Thompson Road, Corsica, PA, or apply online at https://speysidebci.com/employment/current-openings/
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