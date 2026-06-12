WASHINGTON, D.C. (EYT) — Punxsutawney’s Dysen Gould may be a Division I wrestler, but there’s much more to the Jefferson County product than this grueling sport.

However, much of who he is stems from being a wrestler for almost as long as he can remember.

From the age of four, Gould was in the wrestling room. In those days, it was hard to find him a practice partner. He was a tiny kid, and his peers were bigger than him. But eventually, once he could wrestle against kids his own size, his career took off. As a Punxsy Chuck, Gould won 60 matches and battled through the COVID-19 pandemic season as a high school freshman and also overcame a torn labrum that required surgery as a senior.

Despite these challenges at the beginning of his high school career and the injury that nagged him during his senior season, he still found his way to an NCAA Division I program at American University in Washington, D.C.

The American Eagles wrestling program is an up-and-coming program that featured its first All-American in about a decade this season and just upgraded its facilities thanks to sizable donations from alumni. The program wrestles in the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association (EIWA) and was ranked 23rd in the nation in the final Top 25 team poll last season.

“I’m a big-city guy, but I also enjoy some quiet time,” Gould explained. “American wasn’t quite in the heart of the D.C. rush, and the campus is a little isolated. But if you go just a few miles, you can get a taste of what you’re looking for in city life.

“We also have a great team and firm commitment from alumni to support the program. What also stood out about it at the time and now is the level of education I can earn alongside being a DI wrestler. I’m a political science major and legal studies minor. It doesn’t really get better than the programs from American in these subjects.”

Photo courtesy of American University Athletics.

Gould has a few different passions and is not quite settled on the exact path he wants to pursue.

He’s considering law school, local and state politics, and also going into media. He’s presently interning under a criminal defense attorney in D.C., a few days per week this summer, and has strong ties to politics back in western Pennsylvania that he may want to pursue upon graduation. There is a part of him that wants to pursue more work in media and see where his podcast Anchor Dahn and related endeavors could take him.

As a rising college junior, there’s still ample time to figure it out.

“I think it’s just a matter of the opportunities that present themselves,” Gould shared with exploreJeffersonPA.com. “I’ve always had interests in law and politics, and this summer will hopefully help me figure out if I want to pursue law school and complete three more years of school after my undergraduate degree.”

Before he embarks on a full-time career, Gould intends to fully enjoy what’s left of college wrestling. Despite going into his third college season, he keeps four years of eligibility. In his true freshman year, he redshirted to get acclimated to the sport at the collegiate level.

This past season, he suffered a torn labrum for a second time and decided it was time to get the surgery again. The pain became unbearable, so he had it done this past fall. He returned to practice late in the season and has been feeling pretty good for the last several months. He takes part in offseason workouts and drills and hasn’t had many issues except for the bumps and bruises that come along with being a wrestler for around 15 years.

“In my first season, I got to wrestle in three open tournaments. I went to Edinboro, George Mason, and Lock Haven, and Lock Haven ended up being my best weekend of the season. I got better as the season went on, but I only got so many chances in order to keep the redshirt eligibility.”

Hopefully, season three of college is the one that can get Gould back on track to being the wrestler he knows he can be.

In high school, he earned four letters, became a three-time regional qualifier, and qualified for states in his junior season. Also during his junior season, the Chucks beat D9 foe DuBois 40-29 as a team for the first time since 2009 and only the second time since the 1976-77 season.

Wrestling in Hershey and upsetting DuBois on the road remain two of his favorite memories in the sport.

“I enjoyed wrestling for Punxsy so much,” Gould noted. “In high school, I got to wrestle for my dad (D.J. Gould), which is something I cherish. I also look back fondly on that night, beating DuBois and my friend Zeke Bennett as a first-year wrestler, pinning his opponent to clinch the win for us. Our bench went absolutely crazy after that.

“There were a lot of special moments competing against DuBois overall. I’d wrestle and practice against those guys to get ready for the postseason run involving districts, regionals, and states. That hometown community and camaraderie from places like DuBois and Punxsy is something I miss being in a city today.”

Gould also wrestled on the club circuit for Young Guns Wrestling during his elementary, middle school, and early high school years. The locations in Murrysville and Ebensburg meant some driving was involved, but to drill and practice alongside several quality opponents and learn from veteran coaches made it well worth it. While Punxsy has produced phenomenal athletes in the town’s history, there have only been four NCAA Division I wrestlers in the history of the Chucks program, with Gould becoming only the third one to achieve the milestone. Competing at Young Guns and later the M2 Training Center in State College played a pivotal role in his reaching this stage.

“Growing up, I wanted to be like the Young brothers,” shared Gould. “Kody and Kaleb Young were great wrestlers and wrestled at Young Guns. They became the club that helped me really take the sport super seriously. They helped shape me into the wrestler I am today.”

Dysen and his teammates celebrate after the upset dual match victory over rival DuBois during his junior season. Photo submitted.

In addition to this wrestling club, Gould credits his parents, Kendra and D.J. Gould, for the sacrifices they’ve made to help him reach the highest levels in college wrestling. There were days when they’d work a full day, and he’d have a full day of school. The rest of their day was dedicated to wrestling or getting somewhere to watch or help Gould wrestle. So many miles were put on vehicles going to and from practices and tournaments. It’s easy to see that the commitment they made has been worth it. But not just in that he got to the NCAA Division I level, but for how much he appreciates that he got here and all his parents sacrificed to get him there.

“Even when I could drive myself to wrestling practice, my parents almost always took me. We spent so many late nights in the car together to help me do something I loved. Along the way, they also instilled strong morals and values in me. They kept me accountable, made sure I kept my grades up, pushed me to keep up with training, and taught me the importance of loving our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I’ve centered my life around him and giving him the glory. I try to show it in my daily life regardless of who I’m hanging out with and what I’m doing.”

His faith and his people helped him get to this stage and have remained by his side through the difficulties he’s faced with injuries in recent years. Despite these setbacks, Dysen Gould understands how fortunate he is to be where he is today. He’s not only a Division I athlete but also someone young kids and youth coaches turn to for advice and help.

“I tell kids they need to have a ‘white belt’, which means they always have to learn. I also share with the wrestlers’ parents and coaches that the kids have to be the ones to drive things. They have to want to decide when they’re anywhere from eight to 12 years old to put in extra work, join club teams, and make sacrifices others aren’t willing to make. If there’s anything I’ve learned about wrestling or being a high-level athlete, it is that it is individually led, and you have to love it. If you don’t love it, things will not turn out well, and it will feel like a job.”

As another school year approaches in just a couple of months, hopefully, this can be the year in which Dysen Gould stays healthy and can make his biggest impact yet with the American Eagles wrestling program.

“I’m thankful for the blessings I have and try to remind myself that I don’t have to do this, but I get to do this. I get to work out. I get to live out this dream in wrestling. There are moments where I’ve kind of had to pinch myself in college, even through the hard times, and say I’m truly living out a dream right now.

“It’s advice I also share with young athletes: be grateful for where you are right now and soak in the opportunities directly in front of you. I am guilty of always wanting to move on to the next goal or chapter, so I want to make sure I relay that message to others any chance I get,” he said.

Photo courtesy of American University Athletics.

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