DUBOIS, PA–Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia. In the United States, an estimated 6.9 million adults age 65 and older are living with the disease. Age is the biggest known risk factor, and the number of cases is expected to increase as the population continues to age.

There is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s disease. In its later stages, severe loss of brain function can give rise to serious complications that may ultimately become life-threatening. There are, however, certain medications that may help manage symptoms or slow the pace of cognitive decline.

What causes Alzheimer’s?

“The exact cause of Alzheimer’s disease remains unclear, but researchers believe that certain proteins in the brain begin to malfunction, interfering with the normal activity of neurons,” said Jason L. Ignatius, DO, an experienced neurologist at Penn Highlands Neurology who treats a wide range of brain and nervous system conditions. “Over time, this damages the cells, weakens the connections between them and ultimately causes them to die.”

In most cases, Alzheimer’s is thought to develop from a combination of genetic, lifestyle and environmental factors that slowly take a toll on the brain over many years. A small number of cases are tied to inherited genetic mutations that nearly always lead to the disease, sometimes as early as middle age.

“Changes in the brain can begin years, or even decades, before any symptoms emerge,” said Dr. Ignatius. “The damage tends to start in regions associated with memory before spreading to other areas. By the later stages of the disease, substantial brain shrinkage may occur.”

What are the early signs of Alzheimer’s?

Memory loss is the hallmark symptom of Alzheimer’s disease. In the early stages, a person may have trouble recalling recent conversations or events. As the disease advances, cognitive decline becomes more pronounced, and changes in thinking and behavior often become increasingly apparent to those closest to them.

Over time, the progressive changes caused by Alzheimer’s give rise to a widening range of symptoms that grow more severe as the disease moves through its stages:

Memory loss: Trouble retaining new information is often among the first signs of Alzheimer’s disease. As the condition progresses, a person may also struggle to recall significant dates or events, ask the same questions repeatedly and increasingly rely on notes, reminders, devices or loved ones. Confusion about time and place: Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia can disrupt a person’s sense of time and place. They may lose track of dates, seasons or how much time has passed, and they may find it hard to grasp anything that is not happening in the present moment. In some cases, they may suddenly feel uncertain about where they are or how they got there. Trouble completing everyday tasks: Memory changes can make routine tasks surprisingly challenging. A person may find themselves lost on a familiar route, unable to put together a simple shopping list or struggling to remember the rules of a game they have played for years. Decreased judgment: Alzheimer’s can affect a person’s judgment and ability to make sound decisions. This might show up as poor financial choices, a decline in personal hygiene or less attention to everyday grooming. Changes that may be subtle at first but tend to become more noticeable over time. Problems speaking or writing: Increasing difficulties with communication is also common. A person may lose their train of thought mid-sentence, repeat themselves without realizing it or struggle to find the right word. Familiar objects may become hard to name, and they may substitute an incorrect term, such as referring to a watch as a “hand clock.” Mood changes: People living with the disease may experience shifts in mood and personality. They can become confused, suspicious, depressed, fearful or anxious, and they may become more easily upset at home, around friends or in unfamiliar settings.

If you or a loved one is experiencing memory loss or changes in behavior, talk with a healthcare provider. They can help you determine if the changes are a result of normal aging, Alzheimer’s or another condition.

The experienced neurology team at Penn Highlands Healthcare provides comprehensive diagnosis and treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, as well as Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis (MS), brain injuries, sleep disorders and much more. The team of top specialists is focused on high quality, consistent care close to home. Learn more at www.phhealthcare.org/neurology