Prehistoric World will be providing an interactive educational program at Curwensville Days on Wednesday, June 17 at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Here Crocodile Crystal, left and Safari Seth, right and their three helpers, show off a snake at an event at a library in Michigan. (Photo from Prehistoric World Facebook page)

Invictus Wonderland will have several free inflatable rides at Irvin Park for the kids. (Photo from Invictus Facebook page)

Book Beauty Princess from “Crowns and Carriages” in DuBois will read stories every half hour on Wednesday starting at 5:30 p.m. with the last being at 7:30 p.m. (Photo courtesy of Crowns and Carriages)

Charlie the Jester will be on hand all of Wednesday evening, performing roaming magic tricks and making balloon animals. (Photo from Curwensville Days Facebook page)

The Annual Fiddler’s Contest starts at 6 p.m. on Friday with registration starting at 5:30 p.m. (Photo from Curwensville Days Facebook page)

Following the Fiddler’s Contest on Friday, the area’s favorite band, The Moore Brothers, will perform. (Photo from Curwensville Days Facebook page)

Saturday brings the Curwensville Days Car Show. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon with the prizes being awarded at 3 p.m. (Photo from Curwensville Days Car Show Facebook page)

CURWENSVILLE, Pa. – Are you looking for some family-friendly entertainment at a reasonable price or . . . free? Then look no further than the annual Curwensville Days celebration at Irvin Park, which starts Tuesday.

This year organizers have expanded the event to five days because it is jam-packed with a variety of activities intended to provide something for everyone.

“We needed an extra day this year just to include all our community activities,” said Heather Dimmick of the Curwensville Days Committee.

Each day of the celebration has free parking, free entry, free entertainment, and free inflatable rides provided by Invictus Wonderland.

“People never pay to park or pay to get in or to watch the entertainment,” Dimmick noted.

Some of the entertainment highlights this year include the return of the Miss Curwensville Days Pageant after 10 years and fireworks on Tuesday, Prehistoric World, an educational program with live reptiles on Wednesday, the popular Old Time Fiddler’s Contest on Friday, and the week finishes off with the Curwensville Days Car Show and Fireman’s Parade.

Additionally, there are food vendors, games by local non-profit groups, bingo, the Beautiful Baby and Adorable Pet contests, and basket raffles.

Money raised by the basket raffle will be used for next year’s celebration. If anyone wants to donate a basket, they can drop them off at Hidden Star Country Kitchen. For more information, contact Dimmick at 814-771-3406 or Jackie Wallace at 814-592-6776.

Tuesday’s fun starts at 4 p.m. as their “Community Night.”

The Miss Curwensville Days Pageant features two different categories: The Little Miss Curwensville (ages 6 to 11) and the teen division (ages 12 to 16). It begins at 4 p.m. For information on the contestants, check out the Curwensville Days Facebook page.

In addition, Touch of Gold Twirling and Kathy’s School of Dance by Jill will perform and the Curwensville Citizen of the Year Award will be given out by the GFWC Curwensville Women’s Club.

This evening will end with fireworks set off across the West Branch of the Susquehanna River from Irvin Park, where people can watch from the riverbank.

Wednesday is “Friends and Family Night” and starts at 5 p.m.

Charlie the Jester will be on hand all evening, performing roaming magic tricks and making balloon animals.

“He will go around and get as many smiles as he can,” Dimmick said.

Also for the kids, starting at 5:30 p.m., they can enjoy “Story Time with a Princess” in one of the pavilions. Book Beauty Princess from Crowns and Carriages in DuBois will read stories every half hour, starting at 5:30 p.m. with the last being at 7:30 p.m.

The main event for this evening is the presentation by Prehistoric World on the Main Stage at 6 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m.

“We were looking for something extremely different,” Dimmick said regarding this choice of entertainment. Prehistoric World has a rescue facility and zoo in Perry, New York. They sometimes take their show on the road, providing educational shows at various venues.

“We hope we are touching base with everyone, boys and girls. We can’t satisfy everyone but we can try.”

Thursday night will feature the band 7 Mile Run, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s highlight is the annual fiddler’s contest. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. with the contest beginning at 6 p.m. There are four divisions: Junior, Teen, Senior, and Championship.

Megan McGarry, who herself competed in this contest for many years, returns as a sponsor for the event.

This will be followed by Clearfield County’s “favorite band,” the Moore Brothers.

Saturday is busy and begins early with registration for the Curwensville Susquehanna Classic 5K from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. The race begins at 9 a.m. This is sponsored by the GFWC Curwensville Women’s Club.

The park will host the 29th Annual Curwensville Days Car Show with registration from 9 a.m. to noon and awards at 3 p.m.

All of the vendors and games will open at 4 p.m.

The Fireman’s Parade, sponsored by the Curwensville Rescue Hose and Ladder Company, steps off at 6 p.m. from State Street, goes down Filbert Street to Susquehanna Avenue, and to the park.

The celebration comes to a close following a performance by Trixx at 7:30 p.m.

Coordinating all these festivities takes a lot of time. Right after the 2026 event ends, the committee will start focusing on 2027, Dimmick said.

There are only six people on the committee, but they are “a bunch of go-getters.”

This is the 57th year for Curwensville Days, which began in 1969. With their small, core group of volunteers, it should carry on for the unlimited future.

“This is what community events are about. Come see your neighbors and create lasting memories,” Dimmick said.

For more information on any of these activities, go to curwensvilledays.com.