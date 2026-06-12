CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) — Clarion County officials are beginning to look at possible regulations for data centers as the industry expands across Pennsylvania and raises questions about water, power, noise, taxes, and public oversight.

Commissioner Braxton White said he’s not opposed to development, but believes the burden should be on data center companies to show a project won’t damage the community before it’s allowed to move forward.

“If they are going to come here, they need to prove they aren’t going to cause those potential harms because no amount of money is worth that,” White said.

White said the discussion is still in the early stages. No specific county ordinance has been approved, but county officials are looking at what other communities have done and what options may be available locally.

Commissioner Wayne Brosius declined to comment on the issue in detail, saying he didn’t want to speak in hypotheticals.

White said his main concerns are water consumption, power consumption, noise pollution, and transparency. He also said he’s opposed to elected officials signing nondisclosure agreements with data center companies and doesn’t believe such companies should receive special tax breaks.

An aerial view shows part of the former O-I glass plant site along Grand Avenue in Clarion Borough. The property is within the borough’s Commercial Industrial zoning district, where data centers are permitted under an ordinance adopted in January. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

The local discussion comes as Pennsylvania lawmakers are also weighing how to regulate large data centers. Senate Bill 1359, introduced by Sen. Katie Muth and co-sponsored by Sens. Carolyn Comitta and Rosemary Brown, was referred to the Senate Local Government Committee on June 4. The bill would impose a statewide moratorium on hyperscale data center development and permitting.

In a February co-sponsorship memo, Muth said local governments need more time to evaluate risks, update zoning rules, and consider effects such as noise, water use, electrical demand, emergency response needs, and the cumulative effect of multiple projects across the state.

White said skepticism in Clarion County is shaped in part by the region’s history with industries that promised prosperity but left behind environmental damage or limited long-term local benefit.

“We’ve been sold a bill of goods over and over and over again, not just in Clarion County, but all over the place,” White said.

He pointed to contaminated streams, orphaned gas wells, and the economic disappointment that followed past boom-and-bust development. He said some residents view data centers through a similar lens, questioning whether another large company could come into the region, use local resources, and leave the community with the consequences.

White said data centers shouldn’t be dismissed outright. A properly reviewed project could bring property tax revenue to the county, municipalities, and school districts, along with construction work and spending at local hotels and restaurants.

Commissioner Ted Tharan said he isn’t ready to take a firm position for or against a possible data center, but said the former glass plant site has long been used for industry. He said the glass plant itself made substantial noise and used large amounts of power and natural gas when it was operating.

“Somebody has to have these or everything stops,” Tharan said.

White said he doesn’t know what a data center in Clarion County would be worth or how much tax revenue it might generate. He said examples elsewhere in Pennsylvania show large facilities can produce hundreds of thousands of dollars annually for local governments.

He was more cautious about long-term job claims. While a project could create security jobs and construction work, White said he doesn’t believe data centers typically create large numbers of permanent local jobs, and some higher-level technology positions may not be filled by Clarion County residents.

In January, Clarion Borough Council approved a data center ordinance limiting data centers to the borough’s Commercial Industrial zoning district, including the area near the former O-I glass plant on Grand Avenue.

At the time, borough officials said they weren’t aware of any active proposal to bring a data center to the borough. They described the ordinance as a proactive measure meant to establish rules before any project is submitted. The ordinance addressed issues including noise, lighting, stormwater management, power and water usage, and decommissioning requirements.

White said the former glass plant site is a brownfield property. He said brownfields, abandoned industrial land, or already-disturbed sites make more sense for data center development than farmland or undeveloped land.

“I think most people in the county, myself included, don’t want to see farmland get torn up to build what’s essentially an industrial plant that has computer stuff in it,” White said.

White said one reason to create an ordinance is to avoid treating a data center like an ordinary development that could proceed under existing zoning rules without project-specific standards, sometimes referred to as “by right” development.

In land-use planning, “by right” development generally refers to a project that’s already permitted under local zoning regulations and can move forward as long as it meets applicable requirements, without additional discretionary review such as a conditional-use hearing, variance, or rezoning.

An ordinance, he said, could give local officials a chance to set requirements and review a proposal on its merits.

“They need to expand. They need to grow,” White said. “Pennsylvania has water and power. That’s why they’re here.”

A data center may bring revenue, construction work, and a new use for industrial land, White said, but developers should be required to show what the project would mean for the people already living nearby.

“They have to prove to everybody, ‘Hey, we’re not going to drain your river of all of its water. We’re not going to cause brownouts in town. We’re not going to make it impossible to enjoy the fireflies on a summer night on your back porch because it’s too loud,’” White said. “They have to prove that. And if they can do that, then I think it’s a different discussion.”

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