JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists of upcoming lane restrictions on Route 950 (Reynoldsville-Falls Creek Road) in Jefferson County as a paving and drainage improvement project begins later this month.

According to PennDOT District 10, a single-lane traffic restriction controlled by flaggers will be in place on Route 950 between the intersections of Route 322 and Route 830 in Reynoldsville Borough, Falls Creek Borough, and Winslow Township.

The restrictions will be in effect weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning June 22 and continuing through September 18, weather permitting.

Work will include patching, paving, drainage improvements, and guiderail updates along the corridor.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., of State College, is the contractor for the project. The work is part of a $2.29 million improvement effort that is expected to be completed in September 2026.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution in the work zone, watch for flaggers and changing traffic patterns, and allow extra travel time during construction.

Drivers can check current roadway conditions, traffic delays, weather forecasts, and traffic camera feeds through PennDOT’s 511PA system.

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