UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (EYT) — It was the longest game in PIAA baseball championship history.

It lasted 14 innings. There were 484 pitches thrown. Batters struck out 34 times and walked 16. Eight pitchers were used — two forced to leave after reaching the state-mandated pitch-count limit. There was an ejection. A game-tying balk. A serious injury. A dramatic rally.

And one heartbreak.

That belonged to DuBois.

The Beavers fell to Greencastle-Antrim, 6-5, in the PIAA Class 5A championship game at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Friday afternoon at Penn State University, a game that stretched deep into the evening.

Fair is a big word in baseball.

The outcome of this game probably wasn’t.

It hardly seemed fair this kind of game ultimately required a loser.

DuBois starting pitcher Noah Farrell, a University of Connecticut recruit, was masterful, allowing just one unearned run on one hit in 5⅓ innings. He struck out 13.

But he also walked four. His pitch count climbed steadily until it reached 110 — the state limit for the PIAA championship game — forcing him from the mound.

When Farrell exited, DuBois led 3-1 thanks to Mason Dinkfelt’s two-run hit in the top of the third inning.

Dinkfelt, who has been a terror throughout the postseason, finished with three hits and five RBIs.

They weren’t enough.

Greencastle-Antrim kept coming.

The Blue Devils always seemed to have another rally waiting.

They eventually cut the DuBois lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth on a single by Mason Mellott. DuBois answered with a sacrifice fly by Dinkfelt to make it 4-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh.

That was merely the beginning of the chaos.

DuBois called on Alex Sago to close out the state championship. Sago entered the day without a pitching appearance all season.

Greencastle-Antrim took advantage, scoring on an RBI double by Cam Rakaczewski to make it 4-3. The Blue Devils later tied the game at 4-4 on a balk charged to DuBois’ fourth pitcher of the game, Samson Deeb.

Deeb responded in impressive fashion.

He threw the next six innings without allowing a run. He escaped jam after jam — the bases loaded with one out in the 11th and two runners on with one out in the 13th.

Meanwhile, DuBois was having similar trouble against Greencastle-Antrim’s bullpen.

Rakaczewski relieved starter Jaxson Bostick after three innings and allowed just one run over six strong frames.

The Beavers finally broke through in the top of the 14th against Avery Horst, capitalizing on an error that led to an RBI single by Dinkfelt, giving DuBois a 5-4 lead.

Then came the most sobering moment of the night.

Greencastle-Antrim first baseman Landon Bishop chased a foul ball and tumbled over the dugout railing.

Play was delayed for nearly 45 minutes while medical personnel attended to Bishop before he was transported from the stadium by ambulance.

When play resumed, Greencastle-Antrim found one final rally.

The Blue Devils tied the game, 5-5, on an error before Noah Sullivan delivered the game-winning single with one out against Hunter Ho, DuBois’ fifth pitcher of the game.

Sullivan entered the at-bat 0-for-7 with three strikeouts.

His eighth trip to the plate ended the longest championship game in PIAA history.

The game surpassed last year’s 13-inning Class 6A final between Cedar Cliff and North Penn.

It also produced some unusual lines in the box score.

Greencastle-Antrim leadoff hitter Andrew Weaver finished 0-for-1 with five walks. Rakaczewski drew four walks of his own, including two intentional ones.

The top of DuBois’ lineup — Deeb, Trey Wingard and Dinkfelt — combined to go 8-for-19. The rest of the lineup was 6-for-35.

Deeb certainly did his part.

He threw seven innings of relief, needing 108 pitches while striking out eight. Greencastle-Antrim batters struck out 23 times overall.

In the end, it marked the close of a remarkable season for DuBois, which reached the state championship game with postseason victories over Montour, Upper St. Clair and Hollidaysburg.

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