Everyone notices the crutches.

They notice the cast. The brace. The limp.

They notice the athlete standing on the sideline instead of the field.

What they don’t notice is what happens later.

The sullen ride home. The staring at the bedroom ceiling at 2 a.m. The endless loop of questions that begins the moment an athlete realizes something is wrong.

What if I never get back? What if I’m not the same? What if everything I worked for is gone?

High school sports spend a lot of time teaching athletes how to handle physical pain.

Rub some dirt on it. Walk it off. Get treatment. Get back out there.

Nobody spends much time teaching them what to do when the injury moves into their head.

Broken bones heal. Ligaments mend. Muscles eventually regain their strength.

The mental side is rarely that simple.

For Brookville hurdler Hannah Geer, Keystone standout Eli Nellis, Cranberry softball player Ashlyn McWilliams as many other, the physical injury was only part of the challenge. The deeper battle unfolded away from the crowd, away from the scoreboard and often alone with their thoughts.

What they discovered is something athletes don’t often talk about publicly.

Injuries don’t just attack the body.

They attack identity.

WHEN THE GAME KEEP GOING WITHOUT YOU

Athletes become accustomed to movement.

Practices fill afternoons. Games consume evenings. Weightlifting sessions, bus rides and competitions create a routine that often feels permanent.

Then an injury arrives and strips all of it away.

What remains is time — far more time than most athletes know what to do with.

Geer experienced that reality twice.

As a junior, a strained right hamstring threatened to derail everything she had worked for. She felt that hamstring painfully pull a week before the District 9 championships. She nursed it enough to win the 100-meter hurdle title the following week in a school record 14.80 seconds and added a second-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles. At the state meet, she placed third in the 100 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles.

Then, as a senior, the same hamstring betrayed her again.

The timing again couldn’t have been much worse. Districts were approaching. States were approaching. The window she had spent years working toward was beginning to close.

And there wasn’t much she could do about it.

This injury was much more severe. It came with a pop in the middle of a relay race. Geer simply stopped running, fearful she would make it even worse.

This strain kept her out for three weeks.

It felt like an eternity to Geer.

“I would say the hardest part was having to sit back and watch my teammates and my competitors and see them all succeed, and I just have to sit there and watch,” Geer said. “That was definitely hard on me because obviously I want to be running.”

The physical limitations were frustrating enough. The emotional side proved even harder.

“The only thing I could do was bike and swim,” she said. “But I’d say the hardest part was trying not to mentally check out.”

That phrase captures something many injured athletes experience but struggle to describe.

The season doesn’t stop because one athlete gets hurt.

Teammates continue to improve. Competitors continue to race. Meet and games and matches continue to be played.

Meanwhile, the injured athlete often feels stuck in place, watching the rest of the world move forward without them.

When Geer did return, it was less about winning and more about survival.

She did what she had to do to win district titles in both hurdle events. But in Shippensburg, in the last meet the Brookville senior would even run in school colors, she didn’t make it out of the preliminaries in either event.

The toll the injury took on her stamina was too much to overcome.

Geer was devastated. She embraced teammate Ally Wilson after her final race, weeping on Wilson’s shoulder.

“I never fully came back from my injury,” Geer explained, still somber weeks later. “And then it was just a bad day on top of it.”

It’s a cruel reality. Sometimes things don’t work out.

That may be the toughest truth of all.

THE WEIGHT OF WHAT-IF

Long before her hamstring injury, Geer had developed a habit common among high-achieving athletes.

She worried. Not necessarily about preparation. Not about effort.

She worried about outcomes.

What if she lost? What if she failed? What if she disappointed people?

Those thoughts became louder during recovery.

Eventually, she decided she needed help navigating them.

“I started talking to a sports psychologist just to help with the mental side of it,” Geer said.

The experience changed the way she viewed both sports and herself.

“I always struggle with the what-ifs,” Geer said. “I was looking at the negative what-ifs, but she was like, ‘What about the positive what-ifs?’”

The idea sounds simple enough.

For Geer, it wasn’t.

For years, she had prepared herself for disappointment. She had conditioned herself to think about what could go wrong.

The sports psychologist challenged her to consider another possibility.

“What if I do win?” Geer said. “What if I run the perfect race?”

Then came a question that forced her to confront something deeper.

“She asked me, ‘When has a coach, a parent, anyone come up to you and told you that you let them down?’”

The answer was obvious.

“They never say that,” Geer said. “They’re never gonna say that to you.”

The injury revealed something she hadn’t fully recognized before.

“I never realized how much pressure I put on myself until we talked about it,” Geer said. “Then I realized how much I did.”

In some ways, the injury became less about a hamstring and more about perspective.

THE FEAR OF NOT KNOWING

For McWilliams, the most difficult part of her injury wasn’t the pain.

It was the uncertainty.

The Cranberry softball standout entered the season expecting to build on a breakout sophomore campaign in which she led the team with a .481 average with five home runs and 24 RBIs in just 52 at-bats. Instead, she developed severe pain in her hip. The pain gradually worsened until simply walking became difficult.

Doctors searched for answers. Answers didn’t come right away.

Ashlyn McWilliams

That uncertainty created a different kind of injury.

“When you’ve played a sport basically since you were born, it becomes all you know,” McWilliams said. “You’re taught how to throw, catch and hit, but no one really teaches you how to control the things going on inside your head.”

As the physical pain intensified, so did the mental strain.

“The pain you feel isn’t always physical,” she said. “Physical pain is almost the easy part because you can usually tell where it is, understand how it happened and be told how to fix it. The worst pain is the kind no one can see.”

Anxiety became part of everyday life.

It followed her to practices, doctor’s appointments and sleepless nights.

“What if I’m never the same again?” she recalled thinking. “What if I can’t play like I used to? What if people stop believing in me?”

Those thoughts are rarely visible from the outside.

That’s part of what makes them so dangerous.

Athletes are often praised for toughness. They’re taught to push through discomfort and keep their emotions in check.

“What people don’t understand is that athletes are taught to hide those feelings,” McWilliams said. “You’re expected to stay strong, push through and not complain.”

The result is that many injured athletes suffer quietly.

From the outside, they look fine. Inside, they’re carrying a burden few people fully understand.

LOSING MORE THAN A SPORT

One of the most overlooked aspects of injury is what it does to an athlete’s sense of self.

The sport becomes part of their identity.

It shapes friendships. It dictates schedules. It provides goals and structure.

Then, suddenly, it’s gone.

“Depression can slowly take over without you even realizing it at first,” McWilliams said. “When you lose the ability to play the sport you love, it can feel like you lose a part of yourself, too.”

The loss isn’t always dramatic.

Sometimes it arrives quietly.

The motivation that once came naturally begins to disappear. Activities that once brought joy no longer feel the same.

“The worst part is how lonely it can feel,” McWilliams said. “Even when people care about you, it’s difficult for them to fully understand what it feels like to have something that shaped your entire life suddenly taken away.”

For McWilliams, softball was ripped away from her for much of the season. The hip never healed. It felt better, but was never right. McWilliams returned to the field simply through grit.

She played well enough. Helped Cranberry reach the District 9 Class 2A championship and after that loss to Brockway, reach the PIAA playoffs with a win over Keystone. But she was a shell of her former self.

Physically and mentally.

Athletes often describe injuries as a grieving process. That comparison makes sense. There is loss. There is anger. There is denial. There is sadness.

And eventually, if everything goes well, there is acceptance.

LEARNING TO TRUST YOURSELF AGAIN

The public tends to view recovery as a finish line.

An athlete is either injured or healthy.

Reality is much messier.

The body may heal before the mind catches up.

Geer discovered that when she returned from her hamstring injury. Physically, she was capable of hurdling. Mentally, she wasn’t fully convinced.

“I struggled a lot with the mental block because this exact injury happened last year,” Geer said.

Every hurdle became a reminder. Every stride carried uncertainty.

“I was scared to hurdle, even though I could do it,” she said.

Eventually she realized recovery required more than strengthening a muscle. It required rebuilding trust.

“I had to accept that it would be OK,” she said.

Nellis understands that challenge.

Eli Nellis

The Keystone standout was sprinting down the sideline on the opening kickoff at midseason against rival Redbank Valley when he pulled up lame with a sharp pain in his hip. It felt like a knife slammed into his bone.

That injury torpedoed his season.

Nellis was back and better than even last fall as a junior when a broken fibula and damaged ligament in his ankle ended his season again.

Another lengthy recover.

“It just taught me not to take anything for granted,” Nellis said. “It just let me know that life isn’t always going to be fair.”

Now every game carries a different meaning.

Nellis worked his way back and made it back on the court late in the basketball season. It was a victory of sorts.

“It felt great to make it back for basketball,” Nellis said. “But in my head I always know that every game could be my last game. I just try to play my hardest out there.”

There is wisdom in that perspective, but it was earned the hard way.

THE RECOVERY NO ONE SEES

When people discuss injuries, they usually focus on timelines.

Six weeks.

Three months.

A year.

Those numbers tell only part of the story. The body follows one recovery schedule. The mind follows another.

Sometimes they arrive at the same destination together. Often they don’t.

“I feel like the hardest part of an injury isn’t the physical recovery,” Geer said. “It’s the mental recovery.”

McWilliams reached the same conclusion.

“Sometimes the hardest recovery isn’t rebuilding your body,” she said. “It’s rebuilding your mindset and learning how to feel like yourself again.”

There is no straight line back.

Some days feel like progress. Others feel like starting over.

But injuries have a way of revealing something athletes rarely get a chance to see when everything is going right.

They reveal character. They reveal patience. They reveal how deeply someone cares about the sport that hurt them in the first place.

Eventually, the crutches disappear. The brace comes off. The body heals.

The mental scars linger a little longer.

For many athletes, that’s the part of recovery that truly defines them.

Because being an athlete isn’t just about performing when everything is going right.

It’s about finding a way forward when it feels like everything has been taken away.

The post THE HIDDEN HURT: The Mental Battle of Injury Is Sometimes Worse Than the Physical One appeared first on exploreJefferson.