HUSTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — An 18-year-old DuBois driver escaped injury during an early-morning, single-vehicle crash on Bennetts Valley Highway in Huston Township over the weekend.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, the accident occurred on June 7 at 2:32 a.m. on Bennetts Valley Highway (State Route 255), south of Hickory Road in Clearfield County.

Police reported that Sienna M. Sapielak, 18, of DuBois, was operating a 2020 Jeep Cherokee traveling southbound on Bennetts Valley Highway. The crash unfolded when Sapielak lost control of her SUV.

State police stated that after losing control, the Jeep crossed the roadway and struck a guide rail on the opposite side of the highway. The vehicle then came to rest facing southwest in the southbound lane.

Sapielak, who was wearing her seat belt at the time of the collision, was not injured, according to police.

According to the report, Sapielak was cited for failing to drive at a safe speed in connection with the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

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