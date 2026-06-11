JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Two men were arrested in separate DUI-related incidents in Young Township and Summerville Borough, while a Knox Dale woman escaped injury after striking a deer on Interstate 80 in Jefferson County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Young Township Traffic Stop Leads to DUI Arrest

According to PSP Punxsutawney, a 61-year-old man from Punxsutawney was stopped for a summary traffic violation on Snyder Hill Road in Young Township at approximately 9:29 p.m. on May 23.

Troopers said further investigation determined the man was driving under the influence. Charges are pending.

Leechburg Man Arrested for Drug Possession

In a separate incident, PSP Punxsutawney reported that a 31-year-old Leechburg man was stopped for a summary traffic violation in the 1200 block of Harrison Street in Summerville Borough at approximately 11:50 a.m. on June 8.

Police said the man was found in possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia during the traffic stop. Troopers also determined he was driving under the influence before taking him into custody. Charges are pending.

I-80 Deer Collision

Meanwhile, PSP DuBois investigated a deer-related crash on Interstate 80 in Washington Township, Jefferson County, at approximately 6:21 a.m. on June 3.

According to police, Jordin M. Myers, 26, of Knox Dale, was traveling eastbound near mile marker 95.1 when a deer entered the roadway from the north side.

Troopers said the vehicle struck the deer, causing front-end damage. The vehicle continued a short distance before coming to rest on the left-side shoulder facing eastbound. Myers was not injured in the collision, according to police.

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