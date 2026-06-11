John Michael Blazosky, 71, of Brookville, Pennsylvania, passed away on June 8, 2026.

Born on August 25, 1954, in Indiana, Pennsylvania, John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and community leader whose life was defined by hard work, service, and an unwavering love for his family.

John shared 49 wonderful years of marriage with the love of his life, Barb. Together they built a life centered on family, faith, friendship, and countless adventures. Whether they were taking a ride in his Jeep, traveling, or simply spending time together, Barb was his greatest companion and closest friend.

John was the proud father of Ryan Blazosky (Haley) and Jessi Arbaugh (Shawn). He was endlessly proud of their accomplishments and the families they built. His greatest joy came from being “Poppy” to his beloved grandchildren: Jayden, Gavin, Chase, Charlotte, Cash, Teddy, Beau, and Evelyn. He treasured every moment spent with them, especially family camping trips where he delighted in waking up by marching the grandkids to an ice cold “Mountain Man” head bath, creating memories and stories that will be cherished for generations. Nothing made John happier than spending time with his family, and especially watching his grandchildren grow, where he ended every visit with a hug and then a heated match of Rock, Paper, Scissors.

John is also survived by his siblings, Ed Blazosky (Donna), Ron Blazosky, and Lori (Jac), along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Sophie Blazosky, and his sister-in-law, Arla Blazosky.

Throughout his career, John worked in the coal mining industry with Greenwich Collieries before moving to Brookville to work at the Tampella power generation facility in Clarion. He concluded his professional career as Maintenance, Security, and Safety Manager for WRC/Penn Highlands, where he earned the respect of colleagues through his leadership, integrity, and commitment to excellence.

John’s dedication extended far beyond his professional life. He proudly served the Brookville community as President of Brookville Borough Council for 12 years, a role that brought him much fulfillment. He also served as President of the Youth Commission, always believing in the importance of supporting and investing in future generations. He was also a member of the Brookville Firemens Club, and the Brookville FOE 983 both in Brookville, PA.

In recent years, John loved spending time on the golf course with Ryan and Jessi, with Barb as his best caddy. He also enjoyed jeepin’ in “Ol’ Red”. Yet above all else, John loved being with his family. Family was the center of his world, and he loved each of them fiercely. His strength, guidance, humor, and unwavering support shaped the lives of those around him and will remain part of his legacy forever. John and Barb also shared a special love for Dobermans throughout their marriage, and he leaves behind their cherished companions, Harper and Bowie.

John was of the Methodist faith. While he did not regularly attend church, he maintained a deep and personal relationship with God. His faith was reflected in his daily prayers, his gratitude for life’s blessings, and the strength and guidance he found in his beliefs.

John will be remembered for his generosity, leadership, steadfast character, and deep devotion to the people he loved. His impact on his family, friends, and community will not be forgotten.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. at Pinecrest Country Club. All friends and family are welcome to come celebrate and remember John. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to one of two organizations that John felt strongly about: Wounded Warriors or Tri-County Animal Rescue.

Though he will be deeply missed, John’s family finds comfort in the countless memories they have created, the values he instilled, and the love he shared so freely throughout his life.

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