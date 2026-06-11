(StatePoint) Summer is peak moving season—and peak pricing season, too. In fact, nearly half of all U.S. moves take place between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends each year, according to U-Haul, and, with gas prices on the rise, costs are expected to reach new heights.

Whether you’ve just begun to browse, or a brand-new set of keys are jingling in your pocket, these simple steps can help you save money on moving, without sacrificing your sanity.

1. Get a head start on savings. Time is money when it comes to moving, so aim to begin planning a minimum of six to eight weeks before the big day. Set a timeline for key stages of the move and thoroughly research vendors for moving services, truck rentals and flexible, short-term storage units to compare quotes. By investing your time up front, you can avoid the expensive missteps that come from last-minute decisions.

2. Declutter strategically. Moving companies charge by weight and volume, so avoid packing outdated or unwanted items that don’t belong in your next chapter. For bulky furniture pieces you plan to leave behind, consider contacting local thrift stores or charities to explore donation options. Many organizations offer free pickup for in-demand items like couches and dining tables, saving you the cost of transport or disposal.

3. Pack like a pro. Poorly packed boxes can lead to costly replacements when items shift during transit or deteriorate in storage. Save on material costs by collecting large, sturdy boxes from liquor stores, grocery store produce departments and online no-buy groups—but avoid reusing deflated bubble wrap or limp box filler. Instead, minimize movement by filling boxes completely and stuffing empty spaces with high-quality cushioning, like Duck Brand Small Bubble Cushioning Wrap.

4. Spend where it counts. Using old or poor-quality packing tape can have expensive consequences, especially for boxes that may sit in storage for weeks or months. Ensure that your belongings are protected from seeping water, bugs and other debris by fully sealing box seams with premium packing tape, like Duck Brand EZ Start Packing Tape. Designed with Frustration-Free technology, the tape always unrolls smoothly, easily and quietly. Plus, the adhesive bond strengthens over time for a long-lasting seal that you can trust.

5. Head off hidden costs. Whether you’re hiring professional movers or handling the drive yourself, keep an eye out for the fine print so you’re not blindsided by unexpected charges. To start, read cancellation and rescheduling policies thoroughly to find hidden fees. And, before purchasing add-on protection for your belongings, don’t forget to check your credit card benefits along with your homeowner’s or renter’s insurance policy for moving insurance that you may unknowingly be paying for.

For more tips and affordable moving solutions, visit DuckBrand.com.

From the stress of finalizing financials to the logistics of settling in, putting down roots can drain both your wallet and your wellbeing. With a smart strategy however, your move can be easy and affordable.