BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A Sheetz employee faces a felony charge after police say she found a customer’s lost credit card on the store floor and used it to make approximately $1,800 in unauthorized transactions.

Court records show that the following charges against Katie Lynn Neal, 36, of DuBois, were filed June 9 in Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak’s office:

Access Device Issued to Another Who Did Not Authorize Use, Felony 3

Theft of Property Lost by Mistake, Misdemeanor 1

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney, a state trooper responded to a care facility in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, on February 25, after a resident’s wife reported receiving an unexpected $1,800 bill for a Sheetz Visa credit card. The victim had not authorized any of the listed purchases, the complaint indicates.

The card had last been used legitimately at the Brookville Sheetz fuel pump on October 29, 2025, according to police. The resident’s wife later found the card inside her husband’s wallet at the care home, leading investigators to believe the card was taken, used locally, and subsequently returned, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the unauthorized charges occurred between February 2, 2026, and February 7, 2026. Transactions were recorded at multiple businesses in Punxsutawney and DuBois, including fast-food restaurants, retail stores, and gas stations, alongside money transfers through PayPal, the complaint notes.

State police reviewed surveillance footage from the businesses and identified a female suspect driving a white Dodge Durango, according to the complaint. A vehicle registration check linked the SUV to Neal, and investigators determined her driver’s license photo matched the person seen in the surveillance video, the complaint continues.

During a police interview on March 2, Neal identified herself in the surveillance photos, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Neal put her hands in front of her face and told the trooper, “I’m going to be under arrest, aren’t I?”

Neal allegedly confessed to making the fraudulent purchases and told police she found the card on the floor at the Brookville Sheetz, where she was employed at the time. During the interview, she stated that she threw the card away but she didn’t remember where at, the complaint notes. She told investigators she used the card due to financial difficulties, postpartum depression, and an online gambling problem, according to the complaint.

Neal is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 2 at 11:30 a.m. in front of Judge Bazylak, according to court dockets.

The post Former Brookville Sheetz Employee Accused of Using Care Home Resident’s Lost Credit Card, Racking Up $1,800 Bill appeared first on exploreJefferson.