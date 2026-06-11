M&B Services is seeking a skilled and motivated Residential/Light Commercial Foreman to join our Construction Division.

In this role, you’ll lead a crew on residential and light commercial concrete projects, ensuring strong safety practices, efficient project execution, and high‑quality results.

Job Overview:

As a Residential/Light Commercial Foreman, you will play a crucial role in overseeing and coordinating all aspects of concrete construction projects from start to finish. You will lead a skilled team of concrete workers, ensuring that projects are completed safely, on schedule, within budget, and to the highest quality standards. Work is performed in a variety of locations across Western PA — travel is required but will be limited. Your ability to manage resources, communicate effectively, and solve problems will contribute to the success of our projects and our clients’ satisfaction.

This position can be based out of Clarion, DuBois, or St. Marys.

Apply, learn more, or view the full job description: https://mbservices.easyapply.co/

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