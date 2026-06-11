CLEARFIELD, PA- The 2026 Corner Concert Series announces it’s summer line-up. Every Friday evening from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., local performers entertain in Lower Witmer Park at the gazebo.
The community is invited to bring their lawn-chairs and blankets to enjoy our beautiful Clearfield scenery and musical talent as we raise money and awareness for the Youth Mentoring Program at Childrens Aid Society. The Corner Concert Series is excited to partner with the Childrens Aid Society for the 2026 concert series. Please consider donating directly at childaid.org/youthmentoring
If you or your business would like to help sponsor the Corner Concert Series, email Steve directly at cornerstageartsandeducation
@gmail.com
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Like and follow at facebook.com/cornerconcerts