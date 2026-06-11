CLEARFIELD, PA– The Presbyterian Church of Clearfield invites the community to an afternoon of inspiring music as the Clearfield Youth Orchestra (CYO) performs on Sunday, June 14, at 3:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary.

The concert will feature a selection of pastoral works by both modern and classical composers, including an arrangement of the beloved Peer Gynt Suite, featuring familiar melodies that audiences are sure to recognize and enjoy.

The Clearfield Youth Orchestra is a student-run ensemble dedicated to providing young musicians with opportunities to continue developing their talents beyond the school year. Under the direction of Evan Forcey and currently assisted by Alexander Chimenti and Trenton Kifer, the orchestra brings together passionate student musicians from throughout the region to rehearse and perform quality concert repertoire.

“This concert is a wonderful opportunity for our community to support and encourage these talented young musicians,” said Mason Strouse, Director of Music at the Presbyterian Church of Clearfield. “The orchestra has worked hard to prepare an engaging program, and we are excited to welcome them to our sanctuary. We hope people of all ages will join us for an afternoon of beautiful music.”

The performance is free and open to the public.